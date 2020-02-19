PORT DEPOSIT — Harold L. Grove, 87 yrs, Port Deposit, MD, passed away February 11, 2020 at the Calvert Manor Nursing Home in Rising Sun, MD. Born March 16, 1932 in Port Deposit,MD, he was the son of the late Ferdinand Albert and Ella Elizabeth Smith Grove, Sr.
Mr. Grove is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Grove; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph B. Grove and William J. Grove, Sr.; sisters Irene Conover, Estelle Jensen, andBernadette Towson.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife Lillie M. Ellingsworth; daughter, Arlene McCarty; granddaughter Beth Ann McCarty; brothers,Charles H. Grove, Ferdinand A. Grove, Franklin D. Grove, and David F. Grove; and sister, Janet Krekemeyer. Mr. Grove worked at Harford Metal for 68 years. He loved dancing and being on his C.B.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 21 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit, MD. Interment will follow.
