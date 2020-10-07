HAVRE DE GRACE — Harold “Lee” Zellman, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 2, 2020. He was 67. Lee was born in Havre de Grace, MD, the son of Hazel Zellman. He was the devoted husband of 25 years to Karen Virginia Zellman, loving father of , Kristina Tucker (Shawn) of Conowingo , MD , Angela Tidwell (Aron) of Harrison , ME , Russell Billings (Brandy) of Port Deposit , MD and the late Randy Lee Zellman and fierce protector Apolo ( Little man) Zellman , grandfather of Timothy Tidwell, Jared Tidwell, Skylar Burnette (Kyle), Shawna Tucker, McKena Tucker, Autumn Minor (Elijah), Russell Billings, Jr. (Holly), Chad May , and Jacob May , and great-grandfather of Kinsley Burnette, Carter Minor, and Lucas Billings. He is also survived by his mom Sara Harvey of Havre de Grace, MD. Mr. Zellman served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1979. He and his wife Karen own and operate ABC Taxi. He was a Life Member of the American Legion. His hobbies included tinkering on cars, playing on the internet, and going on vacation. Lee was also a devoted Christian that loved spending time with his family and dogs. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 2-4 PM for family and 6-8 for friends, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
