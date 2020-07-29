NEW CASTLE, DE — Harold H. “Mutt” “Sonny” Musser, Sr., age 78, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
At the request of the family, no flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, Union United Methodist Church, 345 School Bell Road, Bear, DE 19701, or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.