ELKTON, MD — Harold Douglas Clevenger, age 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born on May 19, 1952, he was the son of Neta McClanahan Clevenger, Elkton, MD, and the late Granvile Clevenger.
Mr. Clevenger retired from Chrysler maintenance, Newark, DE, after 36 years of working. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #851, and the American Legion Cecil Post 15, both of Elkton, and the VFW Post 475, Newark, DE.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Veronica Clevenger; children, William Clevenger (Rebecca), Connie Claxton (Rob), Vincent Doyle (Crystle), and Amanda Porcellini (Vincent); grandchildren, Sean, Justin, and Connor Clevenger, and Isabella and Gianna Porcellini; and siblings, Charles Clevenger (Wanda), Cathy Helsel (Louis), and David Clevenger (Janet).
Funeral service and interment with military honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.