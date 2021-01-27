ELKTON — Harold Carter Smith, 85 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on December 25, 1935. He was the husband of the late Loretta Ann Smith who passed November 9, 2011.
Harold worked at Value Food as a stocker and in maintenance.
He was a member of North East Church of God. He enjoyed nature walks and singing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include one stepdaughter: Charlene Price- McMonigle of North East, MD; three stepsons: Ron Price of Elkton, MD, John Price of Rising Sun, MD, and Don Matthew Price of Elkton, MD; a sister: Mabel; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is also preceded in death by his sister: Jean Marie.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 2:00 pm.
Private interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
