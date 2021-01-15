HAVRE DE GRACE — Harold A. Warfield Jr., age 66, of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Monday January 11, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021, 12 PM, at Helping Hands Ministries, 3237 Level Road, Churchville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, 10 AM — 12 PM at Helping Hands Ministries prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at
