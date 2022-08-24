RISING SUN — Harley Breedlove, 88 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 28, 1933 in Swords Creek, VA, he was the son of the late Roy and Rosa Dye Breedlove.
Harley was formerly employed by General Motors of Wilmington, DE, for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with his family, singing in church with his wife, and serving the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carol Breedlove; daughters, Sandra Breedlove of Colora, MD, Cindy Baker of Willow Street, PA, and Kim Johnson (Wally) of Rising Sun, MD; four grandchildren, Jason Johnson, Brandy Kreider, Shane Lewis, and Al Baker III; twelve great-grandchildren, Danielle, Katie, Cole, Emma, Otto, Grant, Matthew, Zach, Sophie, Alex, Morgan and Kenzie.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the church and Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
