UPPER CHICHESTER, PA — Harlan Corbin (Montanye) King, age 44, of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Born on September 2, 1977, he was the son of Connie Crossan King, Fair Hill, MD, the late Harlan Clyde Montanye, and his stepfather, the late David O. King.
A graduate of Elkton High School, Corbin furthered his education at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he graduated with a degree in Horticulture Science. He enjoyed hiking and camping, and was an expert with plants, especially cultivating bonsai and orchids. Corbin was a reptile and aquarium hobbyist, and a lifelong learner. He pursued interest in cooking, metal working, auto mechanics, carpentry, and various other projects.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Harlan Wayne King, and his son's mother, Brandy Dill; girlfriend, Rebecca Blaha, Upper Chichester, PA; brother Kyle King, Fair Hill, MD; and many cousins, extended family, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, checks may be made payable to Connie Crossan King for Harlan King's education fund; or to National Parks Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
