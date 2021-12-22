FOREST HILL, MD — "Harley" Harlan Cooper Williams Sr. age 94, a long-term resident of Cecil County, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, MD on April 15, 1927, to the late Fletcher Price Williams Sr. and Cornelia Susan (Cooper) Williams.
Harley grew up at Happy Valley Riding Camp in Port Deposit Maryland, owned and operated by his parents. He attended McDonough Military Academy through high school and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 2 years. Harley then attended the University of Maryland from 1946-1950. Upon graduation he served as a Special Agent in the FBI from 1950-1955.
Harley left the FBI, married the love of his life, Mary Caroline Hansen and started a career in real estate and development, which spanned over 60 years. Along the way he founded the Cecil County Board of Realtors, and served as a Vice President of the National Association of Realtors. Further, Harley ran for the U.S. Congress in the early 80's just coming short of a second career in politics.
Harley and Mary lived in the idyllic community of Glen Farms (developed by Harley) throughout their married life, most of it on a horse farm called "Chukker Springs" where as a confirmed "horse whisperer", he trained former racehorses toward his passion for playing polo. He and Mary were also were fond of golf and became one of the oldest and longest lasting members of Newark Country Club where they develop loving life-long friendships.
Harley was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents and his brother Pete. They are survived by their two sons: Cooper (wife Trish) and George (wife Sharon); six grandchildren: Makia Williams (husband Francis Mullin), Elska Williams, Katie Williams Kepler (husband Bill), Sarah Williams, Eric Williams and Scott Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Singerly Fire Hall, 300 Newark Ave, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding" or "Work to Ride Inc." and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences and to check for COVID protocols before services, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
