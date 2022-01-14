CONOWINGO, MD — Gwyn Carson Goodman of Conowingo, MD, age 91, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Conowingo, MD on April 11, 1930 to the late Gwyn Johnston Goodman and Zelda Virginia (Graybeal) Goodman.
Carson worked for the State of Maryland for 20 years as a Park Ranger. After retiring from the state, he went on to work for himself as an owner/operator trucker. Carson was a lifetime member of Conowingo Baptist Church in Conowingo, MD. He enjoyed farming, and watching his favorite team, the Baltimore Orioles. Carson's greatest joy and most important focus was his family.
Carson is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, and love of his life, Inell Goodman; three children: Gay Hayden (Richard), Debbie Coale (Jeff) and Kenny Goodman (Brenda); six grandchildren: Christy (Daniel), Jimmy (Jennifer), Scott (Stacey), Amanda (Jesse), Michael, and Stacey (Stephen); twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Carson was preceded in death by his two sisters: Evelyn Tome and Geraline Devonshire.
A celebration of Carson's life will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd., Conowingo, MD 21918, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial will follow at the adjacent cemetery. Per the family's request, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and services will start promptly at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carson's honor may be made payable to "Conowingo Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.