ELKTON — Gregory A. Russell, 54 of Elkton, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2020 in Union Hospital, Elkton.
Greg was born on September 15, 1965, son of the late Edward and Lorraine Whiting Russell. He was born in Wilmington and in 1970 his family moved to Chesapeake City. He was a 1983 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. He enjoyed painting and working on cars.
Greg is survived by a son Joshua Jester of Rock Hall, MD; a grandchild, McKenery Romulus Jester and his siblings, Bryant Russell (Anne) of Saline, MI, Fay Foley of Elkton, Amy Shiel of North East, David Russell (Billie Jo) of Earleville, Susan Martin (Christopher) of North East, Denise Russell of Georgetown, Peter Russell (Deb) of North East and Steve Russell (Becky) of Elkton.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24 from 12 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery Chesapeake City, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.