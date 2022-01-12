ELKTON — Grace Marie Davis Loller, 99 of Elkton, MD formerly of Cecilton, MD passed away on January 5, 2022 in Abbey Manor Assisted Living, Elkton, MD.
Mrs. Loller was born on June 18, 1922, daughter of the late David P. Davis, Sr. and Grace Biggs Davis. She was raised in Cecilton where she graduated from George Biddle High School. Marie began her career with the County Bank and Trust, Cecilton Branch as a teller and retired with over 40 years of service as a Vice President. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where she was active with the UMW and mission's group. Marie loved to cook and was known for her Coconut Cream Pies.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Henry D. Loller in 1987; infant daughter, Lou Ann and her brothers, David 'Bud' Davis, Edgar 'Ned' Davis and Thomas Davis.
Mrs. Loller is survived by her daughter and son in law, Nina and Bill Burkhardt of Elkton; grandsons, William Burkhardt (Brandi) of Middletown, DE and Bobby Burkhardt (Ashlie) of Elkton and 4 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Braelyn, Finn and Wren.
A private funeral will be held at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, with burial in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
The family would like to thank Abbey Manor for their loving care and support of Marie over the last several years.
Donations may be offered to Chesapeake City Little League, c/o Galena Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Galena, MD 21635
