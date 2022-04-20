ELKTON — Grace Lodge Miller, 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born in Zion, MD, on February 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Cynthia (Traister) Lodge. She was the wife of the late Thomas E. Miller who passed in 1983.
Mrs. Miller was a graduate of Elkton High School and attended Cecil Community College, now known as Cecil College. She retired in 1988 as a Contracting Officer with the U.S. Government from the V.A. Medical Center, Perry Point, MD, after 36 years of service. She was a member of the North East United Methodist Church; past member of the original Wesley Chapel in Elk Neck where she was christened in 1945.
Following her career with the Government she volunteered by serving on the Administrative Council of the North East United Methodist Church, CARC Board Member of the Elkton Detention Center, member of the Scholarship Committee of the Elkton High School Class of 1951, an Election Judge for the Election Board and a member of the Election Board for the Town of North East.
She continued attending Cecil College and enjoyed various hobbies such as oil painting, crocheting, knitting, reading and was an extensive traveler.
Grace is survived by her son: Joseph M. Miller (Kathy); step-daughter: Vivian Miller Wilkinson; grandchildren: Thomas E. Miller, II, Ryan Cordrey, Michael Cordrey and Donald Ball; and many great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by her son: Timothy Frederick Miller; brothers: Joseph, Frank, Frederick (Fritz), Kenneth, Clarence, Richard, Merrill and Larry; and sisters: Agatha Elaine (Peg) and Betty Jane.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
