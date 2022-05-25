ELKTON, MD — Grace Frazer Gregson, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on January 12, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Stupes Frazier.
Mrs. Gregson had worked as a seamstress. She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren. She was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, and doing word puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Trowbridge (Scott), Anderson, SC, Joe Gregson (Dayna), and Brian Gregson (Lisa), both of Elkton, MD; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gregson, Sr.; son, Ralph Gregson, Jr., and all of her siblings.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.