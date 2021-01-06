PERRYVILLE — Grace, who loved to be called “Mom” by her daughters, and “Grammy” by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on January 2, 2021.
Grace was born in Rowlandsville, MD, on September 8, 1926 to the late Celia J. and Stacy B. Farmer. She came from a large family and was the 12th born of 13.
Grace was mother to Jane, Joan and Darlene. She raised her children with love and devotion in Perryville, MD, with her husband, Clinton Meade Nickle.
Grace devoted her life to her children and husband, leaving her position as secretary at APG HQ when her first child was born. A loving mother and homemaker, Grace was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved growing African Violets and had many on display in her dining room. Grace loved attending local card parties and played Pinochle every Wednesday with her daughter and friends, BJ and Barbara. Each summer she cheered her beloved Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed attending games with her family and friends. Grace was a proud member of the Principio United Methodist Church and loved her church family. She was one of the last active members of the Aiken Homemakers.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Jane McMullen of Aberdeen and Joan Edwards of Aberdeen; son-in-law, Gary Moore of Rising Sun; grandson, Jeff McMullen of Aberdeen; granddaughter, Melanie Deutsch of Coatesville, PA; and great-grandchildren, Destiny Trefethen of Rising Sun, Austin McMullen of Rising Sun, and Jessica Deutsch of Coatesville, PA. Grace leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Meade Nickle; daughter, Darlene Moore; son-in-law, Charlie Edwards; and 12 siblings, Bill, Ben, Clyde, Millard, Howard, Lester, Dolphus, Bessie, Ella, Bertha, Effie and Ruth.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 8, 2021, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home with a second visitation Friday, January 8, 2021, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Principio United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
