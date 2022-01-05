RISING SUN — Gordon Joseph Bilodeau, Jr., 46 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Born May 4, 1975, he will be sadly missed by his Uncle Harold and Aunt Marlene Bradley of Elkton who raised him.
He attended Elkton High School where he played football and went to work after school. He was employed by Colonial Metals, Inc located in Elkton, MD for several years but left there to work for Amtrak as a Foreman.
He was a member of a Motorcycle Organization.
He loved tinkering in his garage "Chunky's Gragage" working on his and many of his friends motorcycles and cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and made fond mention of his granddaughter Adalyne.
He is survived by four sons: Gordon Joseph Bilodeau, III (Erika) of Elkton, MD, Tyler Anthony Bilodeau (fiancé Ari Pauley) of Elkton, MD, Timothy Edward Bilodeau (Caitlyn) of Hinesville, GA and Jordan Avery Bilodeau; two siblings: Betty Sue Smart, Richard Charles Smart, Jr.; grandchildren: Elias, Braylon, and Adalyne; 4 nephews and 4 nieces, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents: Gordon J. Bilodeau, Sr. and Cheryne Lynn (Bilodeau) Smart.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
