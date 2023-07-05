ELKTON — Gorden Thomas Walters, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and care taker on July 2, 2023. Gorden was born on June 16, 1937 in Lykins, Kentucky. He was the second of 4 children born to his parents Robert Haskel Walters and Luria Burton Walters. Gorden is survived by his wife Verna Walters, his daughter Phyllis Walters and son-in -law Thomas Eastman and son-in law James Taylor. He was predeceased by his son Robert Walters, daughter Denise Tayor, daughter Sylvia Walters, and son Greg Walters.
Gorden was a retired electrician from IBEW local Union 351. He was a long-time member of the masonic lodge #31 in New Port Delaware. He was highly involved in helping new members learn rites and progress through the degrees of freemasonry.
Gorden was a dedicated and loving father to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a wonderful example of a husband, father, Mason, and a friend. He always had time for others and was the first to lend a hand to someone in need.
Throughout his life Gorden enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and Kansas City BBQ contests with his pals from the Pine Grove. He enjoyed self-improvement and meditation. He looked forward to his annual family reunion at Clayton Park where all of his family and extended family enjoyed his Roasted Pig. Gorden has a secret family recipe for the best smoked salmon you will ever taste.
A masonic funeral will take place at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, Maryland followed by a burial at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, Mayland on July 5 at 11:00am. Visitation begins at 10:00am.
