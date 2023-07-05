ELKTON — Gorden Thomas Walters, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and care taker on July 2, 2023. Gorden was born on June 16, 1937 in Lykins, Kentucky. He was the second of 4 children born to his parents Robert Haskel Walters and Luria Burton Walters. Gorden is survived by his wife Verna Walters, his daughter Phyllis Walters and son-in -law Thomas Eastman and son-in law James Taylor. He was predeceased by his son Robert Walters, daughter Denise Tayor, daughter Sylvia Walters, and son Greg Walters.

To plant a tree in memory of Gorden Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.