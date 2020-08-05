PERRYVILLE — Goldia Hughes Culler, 94 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Caraway Manor Assisted Living of Elkton, MD. Mrs. Culler was born June 22, 1926 in Pryor, OK.
Mrs. Culler was formerly employed as a Procurement Specialist by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. She is survived by her son, Gary Culler of Perryville, MD; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. John M. Gauger of the First Baptist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.