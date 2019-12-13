ELKTON — Gloria Marie Barr Adams, 94 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born February 9, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph George Cairns and Anna Cairns.
Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as an occupational therapist at the V.A. Medical Center of Perry Point, MD, when she first came to Port Deposit from Philadelphia. Later she worked at the Naval Exchange at the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Jerry Skrivanek VFW Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Rising Sun American Legion Post No. 194 of Rising Sun, MD.
Gloria is survived by her son, Perry E. Barr, Jr., of Elkton, MD; daughter, Alicia A. Booher and husband, Steve, of Elkton, MD; three grandsons, Eric Booher (Carrie), Craig Booher, Jeremy Booher (Ashley); six great grandchildren, Christian Bailey Peters, Savannah Booher, Landan Booher, Sage Booher, and Ivy Booher; and sister, Joan Files of Brookhaven, PA.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Ellis Barr.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish, Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
