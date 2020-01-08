PERRYVILLE — Gloria Estelle Brix, 92 of Perryville, MD passed away at home Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born in Bryn Mawar, PA, on April 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late, Ward and Mildred (Nyce) Knopf.
Gloria cherished her family and lived a long and wonderful life.
She is survived by five children.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her husband: Calvin Brix.
