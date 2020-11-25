EARLEVILLE — (Eden) Gloria Ann Young (Eden), 78, of Earleville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 9, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Walter B. Eden and Teresa Rieger. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Allen Young and brother Walter C. Eden.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother and Mom-mom. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also loved spending time in the garden, summers at the beach, and caring for her fur babies. Gloria was succeeded by her three daughters, Barbara Klein (Mark), Debby Catling (John), Sheri Connor (Mike); and her son Robert Jr. (Kathy). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cecil County Animal Shelter at https://www.facebook.com/cecilcoanimalservices/ or call (410) 441-2040.
