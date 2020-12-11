NORTH EAST — Glenn R. “Whitey” Doyle, 83 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Newark, DE.
Born in Elkton, MD, on January 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Glenn E. and Pearl (Bartlett) Doyle.
Glenn retired as a truck driver for National Trucking. He was a former Maintenance Supervisor for the Town of North East and a County Inspector of the water and sewage systems.
He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 6027, North East, MD. Glenn enjoyed working and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife: Sandra Doyle and her children: Jonathon Kent Morgan and Trina Erby; grandchildren: Kristy Huntoon, Alesha Poore and Joshua Osterbo; great grandchildren: Kaylee, Lilly, Mia, Marci, Logan and Parker; his first wife: Jewelyne Montgomery; her children: William Doyle and Nina Rothwell; grandson: Ellis Doyle; great grandchildren: Xzavier Eagan, Elijah and Andon Doyle.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by: 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and 2 step children.
Services are private.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.