PERRYVILLE — Glenn O. Barrick, age 65, of Perryville, Maryland passed away on June 15, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Calvin Earl and Carmela Lucy (Azzara) Barrick and loving husband to Dianne (Lacey) Barrick for 31 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent several years in Italy where he indulged his love for Italian food. He was the pastor of Cranberry United Methodist Church where he served for 18 years and retired in 2017. During his time at Cranberry, he formed many deep and lasting friendships while sharing his love and passion for Jesus Christ. He was a lifetime member of the Cranberry United Methodist Men or CRUMMS as they like to call themselves. He enjoyed many lively conversations with this wonderful group of men who supported him through many health events in his life. Glenn was also a Spiritual Director in the Seven Mile Walk With Jesus community and touch many lives through this ministry. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #135 in Perryville. Glenn retired in 2016 from Genesis Health Care as a Senior Voice Systems Engineer. He enjoyed cooking, eating crabs, and watching the Ravens with family and friends. Glenn loved all his pets over the years which included dogs, cats and horses. In prior years, he played the guitar at events for Seven Mile Walk With Jesus and at area nursing homes. He had enjoyed home improvement projects and woodworking in his younger years. Everyone who met Glenn knew that he liked to joke and have a good time. He was a happy, giving individual to the very end.
In addition to his wife Dianne of 31 years, Glenn is survived by his son, Daniel Barrick and wife Lisa of Clayton, DE; daughter, Colleen Barrick and husband Mario Clem of Sharpsburg; sister, Antoinette Kekich; brother, Leo Barrick; two grandchildren, Reed and Cecelia Barrick; two nephews, Joseph and Albert Kekich; and niece, Deborah Singer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert Rekus.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Services will be private. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cranberry United Methodist Church, House of Hope Animal Rescue or Seven Mile Walk With Jesus.
