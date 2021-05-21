ELKTON — Glenn Keen “Glennie” Culver, 78 of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021.
Born on September 27, 1942 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Catherine (Lord) and Raymond Lee Culver. He was one of 11 children, having 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Glenn was a deaf-mute and graduated from The Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick, MD in 1961. He worked at RMR Corporation in Elkton for 21 years, retiring from Two Rivers Yacht Basin in Chesapeake City.
He is survived by his son: Dawson Culver and wife, Dawn, two granddaughters: Amelia and Taylor Culver all of Wilkesboro, NC; one brother: David A. Culver and sister: Mary K. (Culver) Parks and husband, Ron all of Elkton, MD; his niece: Barbara Ann (Culver) Imwold and husband, Jerry of Pylesville, MD; also his lifelong friend: Richard Czyz of FL. Glenn was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Glenn enjoyed bowling, fishing, woodworking, professional wrestling and, oddly enough, watching cooking shows on TV, though he never cooked.
Visitation will begin at 10 am, with funeral services at 11 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Interment will be at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, in Caroline County, MD for those who wish to attend.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Culver, Richie Culver, Donald Culver, Danny Culver, Charlie Culver, and Kenny Musselman. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Culver, Randy Culver, Rick Culver and Sean Parks.
