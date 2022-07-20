RISING SUN, MD — Glenn Ernest Montgomery, age, 74, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at his home on Friday, July 15, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest and Violet Jones Montgomery.
Glenn was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1966-69. He enjoyed heavy construction work, specializing in cranes. Glenn worked in that profession for over 50 years, most recently for Local 37 constructing Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, MD.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ruthann Patrick Montgomery; son, Derek Montgomery; grandson, Morgan Montgomery; granddaughter, Ophelia Montgomery; sisters, Gloria (Alfred) Massengill, Gail (David) Frazier, Gilda (David) Anderson, and Gena (Felix) Vaughan; brother-in-law, Dave (Lorna) Patrick; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To honor his wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to "Vietnam Veterans of America" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
