ELKTON, MD — Glenda Marie Tomlinson, 75, of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Fort Worth, TX on November 17, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edna Wilson Nolen and George H. Toliver.
Mrs. Tomlinson worked for many years as a caregiver in the home health industry. An adoring mother and grandmother, she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Tami Tomlinson, Harrington, DE, and Brett Tomlinson, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Garrett, Hayley, and Rachel Miller, and Jacob, Owen, and Fiona Tomlinson; siblings, Carolynn Dean, Elkton, MD, and Bill Toliver, Teague, TX.
In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Damon Tomlinson, Jr., and her brother, Wayne Toliver.
Memorial mass will be held 1 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 528 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901 with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Interment will be private.
