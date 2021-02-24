COLORA — Glen Allen Hinkle, Jr. of Colora, MD, age 69, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Glen was born on June 21, 1951 in Havre de Grace, MD to Helen Virgena (Sutphin) and the late Glen Allen Hinkle, Sr.
Glen was a Rising Sun High School 1969 graduate. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground from 1983 until his retirement in 2016 as a Test Director. Glen was an avid golfer. He was a Ravens football and Orioles baseball fan and dirt track racing fan. Glen was a founding member and vice president of Ravens Roost 119 in Rising Sun, MD.
Glen is survived by his mother, Helen Hinkle of Colora, MD; brother, Gary Hinkle and his wife, Patricia of North East, MD; nephew, Kenneth Hinkle and his wife, Jamie of North East, MD; cousins: Charlene Dunn and her husband, Wayne of Rising Sun, MD, Charles Hinkle, Jr. of Dover, DE and Roger Hinkle of Dover, DE.
A celebration of Glen’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may start visiting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held immediately after at West Notthingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “York County Racing Club Injured Drivers Fund” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
