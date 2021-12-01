EARLEVILLE — Gladys Edna Gardner, 77 of Earleville, MD passed away on November 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Gardner was born on February 18, 1944 in Media, PA, daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Stillwell Kirkbride. She raised her family in Pennsylvania moving to Cecil County in 1997 where she enjoyed being a homemaker and artist. Gladys' talents include drawing, crocheting, sewing, reading, needlepoint, birdwatching, gardening, painting, ceramics, pottery and collecting seashells.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edmond J. Gardner; her children, Ronald J. Scoleri (Debbie), Kevin Scoleri ( Debbie), Nadine Tobey Kerti (Geno), Dawn A. Hild (Doug) and Jennifer A. Moore (Tom); step-children David Gardner, Stuart Gardner (Adriana)m Vicki Loy, Becky Guy (Glenn), Jill Gardner and Kathy Bostick; a brother Howard Jackson; 29 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 1 to 2 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Research, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713
