PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Ginger Renae Crouse, age 40, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on October 12, 1981, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Norma Simmons Chadwick.
Ginger was a homemaker who had a very creative soul. She was an artist. She loved drawing, writing, and various types of art including body art. Ginger dedicated all of her younger years to the Blazers. A local majorette and drum corp. She made many friendships and memories that she shared with her children.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Crouse, Sr.; children, Eric Crouse (Melanie), Delta, PA, Gaxon and BrynEllari Crouse, both of Fair Hill, MD; maternal grandmother, Carol Simmons, Port Deposit, MD, aunt, Beatrice Lynch, Port Deposit, MD; uncle, Norman Simmons, Jr., Alabama; siblings, Jamie Kelly (John), Elkton, MD, Kristina Sten (Al), North East, MD, Amanda Morrison (Chris), Fair Hill, MD, Anthony Chadwick (Tiffany), Bel Air, MD, John Simmons, (Laura), Port Deposit, MD; and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Zachary, Travis, Alex, Sam, J.T., Madeline, Audrey, Brae, Ashtyn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Crouse, Jr., maternal grandfather, Norman Simmons, Sr, and uncle, Jesse Lynch.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
