PERRYVILLE — July 5, 1961 — January 25, 2021
Ginger Fetterman Eastridge, 59 years old, of Perryville, Maryland, passed away due to cancer on January 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and wonderful friend to many — she was born on July 5, 1961, the only daughter of the late George and Bessie Schumm Fetterman.
A 1979 graduate of Perryville High School, she married Michael D. Eastridge on August 4, 1979 at Perryville United Methodist Church, and raised three children in Perryville. After 40 years of federal service for the Veterans Administration, Ginger Eastridge retired as a NCO 5 Contracting Officer located the Perry Point VA Medical Center on August 1, 2020.
Active in the community, Ginger Eastridge was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Havre de Grace) Chapter No. 27 and the Perryville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a very charitable person and often volunteered for and donated to different causes. She was very involved with her children and their activities while they were growing up. She served as PTA President at Perryville Elementary School while her children were enrolled, and was a Past Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 55 of Darlington/Port Deposit, Maryland, Job’s Daughter’s International. In her youth, she was a member of Bethel No. 58 of Elkton, Maryland and was a Past Honored Queen. She also supported her children in Scouts and local sports. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities as well. She enjoyed traveling and boating with her husband, volunteering, shopping, and spending time with her devoted friends and family. She walked the Relay for Life as a cancer survivor.
Ginger Eastridge is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael D. Eastridge of Perryville; daughter Kimberly Wick and her husband Harrison of Indiana, Pennsylvania; son Michael Eastridge and his wife Amy of North East, Maryland; daughter Katherine Eastridge of Perryville, Maryland; grandchildren Timothy Simpkins and Natalee Guethler; and granddogs Toby (Michael and Amy) and Oakley (Katherine).
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, Maryland 21903-0766.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 29th from 6pm to 8pm at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., 1493 Clayton Street, Perryville, Maryland. An Eastern Star service will take place at 6pm on Friday. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 30th and will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pastor Michael Caldwell of Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit and Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, Maryland.
To send flowers to the family in memory of Ginger Fetterman Eastridge, please contact the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A.
Arrangements by the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, Maryland
