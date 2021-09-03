NORTH EAST — Gertha Adrine Blevins, 95 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home.
Born in NC, on November 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Spencer Blevins, Sr. and Ola (Pope) Blevins.
Gertha retired after many years of service at Bata Shoe, Belcamp, MD.
She enjoyed reading, word search books. Most of all she loved visiting and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sisters: Ruth Vincent and Joy Mitchell; along with many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Gertha was also preceded in death by her siblings: Harold Blevins, Evelyn Armour, Mary Armour, Margaret Eveland and Isaac Blevins, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held Friday, September 10 at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
