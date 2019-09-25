CHARLESTOWN — Geraldine T. Barr, 63 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 11, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Milbourne and Priscilla Louise (Smallwood) Revis.
She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and was involved in many community outreach services. She was also a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, North East, MD.
Survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Edward D. Barr; three daughters: Christina M. Thomas (Joe) of New Castle, DE, Kasandra L. Miller (Butch) of Perryville, MD and Angelia J. Milburn (Ron) of Elkton, MD; son: Brian P. Barr (Kelly) of Charlestown, MD; sisters: Sandra Revis White of Lake Forest, CA, Lee Revis Plank of Milton, DE; and grandchildren: Dan, Fortuna, Lucia, Victoria, Grace, Olivia, Vivian, Dominik, Adalynn, Abby and Brooke.
She was preceded in death by her grandson: Nicolas T. Ambrosino
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 982 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to benefit Tabitha’s Food Pantry, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
