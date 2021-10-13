PERRYVILLE — Geraldine "Gerry" M. Perry, 80 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at home. Born November 16, 1940 she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Mae Wiley Bender.
Mrs. Perry was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church. She was retired from the Town of Perryville following 30 years of service as a bookkeeper. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Community Fire Company of Perryville and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit. She coached Little League soft ball and spent many years as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Mrs. Perry had resided in Perryville since 1959.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her son, Larry Dale Perry, Jr., and wife, Robin; daughter, Donna Mae Garcia and husband, Al; three grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her husband, Larry "Juice" Dale Perry, Sr.; daughter, Brenda Lee Shipley; grandson, Larry "Butch" Dale Perry, III; brother, John Bender; and sister, Clara Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Community Fire Company of Perryville in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
