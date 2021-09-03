CECILTON, MD — Geraldine Lee Loving "Mimmy" (81) of Elkton, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 31, 2021. Born on February 2, 1940 in Elkton, MD she was the daughter of the late Walter Griffith and Hallie Lee (Biddle) Wilson and the beloved wife of 62 years to Charles Loving, Sr.
Geraldine worked as a Teacher's Aide for special needs students at Cecil County Public Schools. Her kind and caring devotion touched many young people over the years. She loved the ocean and enjoyed all things to do with the" Eastern Shore". Her family shared many happy memories there. Swimming, walking the Boardwalk and enjoying "crabs with a cool one". Above all else, Geraldine placed her family at the center of her life. She was a dedicated and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Walter and Hallie Wilson of North East, MD and Sister, Mary Ann Hollister.
Geraldine is survived by Husband, Charles Loving, Sr.; Three Daughters: Naomi Poukish, Laura Rosado, Joanne Eastridge; Two Sons: Charles Loving, Jr., Walter Loving; Three Brothers: Mike Wilson, Jim Wilson, Jeff Wilson: Two Sisters, Jean Dietz, Hallie Jo Letts: 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at RT Foard Funeral Home, P.A. - 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Amedisys Hospice of Greater Chesapeake, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton, MD 21921
