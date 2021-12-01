CONOWINGO — Geraldine Catherine Hope, 71 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at home. Born November 10, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Fazio, Sr. and Dorothy Catherine Henderson Fazio.
Mrs. Hope was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Perryville, MD. She was formerly employed as a secretary by Brown Brothers Hariman Investment Bank of New York.
Mrs. Hope is survived by her brother, William Edward Fazio and wife, Anne, of Port Deposit, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Sisters of Christian Charity in care of the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, December 3, 2021, 1 PM, at the Church of the Good Shepherd of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Church will officiate. Interment is scheduled for Monday, December 6, 2021, 11:45 AM, The Cemetery of the Resurrection, Staten Island, NY.
