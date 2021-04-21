ELKTON — Age 80, passed away March 13, 2021.

Preceded in death by his sons, Alan E. Price and Stephen J. Price; grandson, Kyle A. Price; and brother, James Price; he is survived by his wife, Mary E. Price; brother, Michael Price; daughter, Karen Fox; daughter-in-law, Linda Brown Price; sisters-in-law, Nancy Price and Donna M. Price; six grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; various nieces, nephews, an aunt, and various cousins.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Immaculate Conception R. C. Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at a later date.

