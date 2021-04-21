ELKTON — Age 80, passed away March 13, 2021.
Preceded in death by his sons, Alan E. Price and Stephen J. Price; grandson, Kyle A. Price; and brother, James Price; he is survived by his wife, Mary E. Price; brother, Michael Price; daughter, Karen Fox; daughter-in-law, Linda Brown Price; sisters-in-law, Nancy Price and Donna M. Price; six grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; various nieces, nephews, an aunt, and various cousins.
A memorial mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Immaculate Conception R. C. Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at a later date.
Cremation Service of DE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.