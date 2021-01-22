ELKTON, MD — Gerald Lawrence Marrs, age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Born in Grundy, VA, on February 9, 1949, he was the son of the late Earl L. and Naomi Fletcher Marrs.
Mr. Marrs retired from the retail industry where he worked in maintenance. He was a member and leader of Alcoholics Anonymous in Cecil County for 25 years. Mr. Marrs enjoyed attending Maranatha Baptist Church, visiting with people, playing chess, and family gatherings.
Survivors include his sisters, Kim Yates and husband, Danny, and Donna Johnson, both of Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Marrs was preceded in death by his brother, Dean J. Marrs.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Church of Christ Cemetery, Blue Ball Road, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
