NORTH EAST — Gerald Kenneth "Jerry" Hudson, 76 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Born in North Wilkesboro, NC, on April 13, 1945, he was the son of the late William and Opal (Blevins) Hudson.
Jerry attended North East High School, 1963-64, he went back and forth to Sparta, NC during his junior/senior years, playing football at both schools.
After graduation, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, serving with Company A 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry, and while he was in Chu Chi, Vietnam from November 1966 - September 1967, with the 25th Infantry Division. During his tour of duty in Vietnam, Jerry received the Silver Star for gallantry in action, saving the lives of his platoon.
After his discharge, he graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy in December, 1970 and began his 37 year career. Jerry started out being stationed at the Salisbury Barrack until 1979 when he was transferred to the North East Barrack, where he served until 1983. He was transferred to CVED, serving until he retired out of uniform in March, 1998. Jerry then returned to his same job as a civilian from March 1998 until his full retirement in April 2007.
Jerry enjoyed all sports. He pitched slow pitch in multiple softball leagues in Salisbury and pitched in the MD State Police Softball Championship from 1980-1983. He umpired in North East Little League from 1980-2013 both for the regular games and all the way to State Championships. He also served as the North East Little League Chief Umpire and on the Board of Directors from 1981-82. He was a member of the Harford County Umpire Association from 2003-13, umpiring at Ripken Stadium and the North East Maryland Official Association for high school baseball, umpiring from 2008-13. Jerry served as a football coach for the Cecil County Jr. Football League in 1981-82 and 1988.
Always community minded, Jerry was a member of VFW Post 6027, North East, and over the years, served as a Trustee, Quartermaster, Senior Vice Commander and Commander. He was a member of the Upper Bay Museum and loved to help set up the North East Water Festival each year.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Linda L. (Howell) Hudson; his children: Eugene L. Hudson of North East, MD, Trisha K. Hudson of North East, MD and Todd M. Hudson of McGuire AFB, NJ; a sister: Janet Irwin of Sparta, NC; and his 4 beloved grandchildren: Caelyn, Odette, Ophelia, Lochlan Hudson. He was a beloved brother-in-law, uncle, great friend to many, and never met a stranger.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, prior to funeral services at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Interment with military honors will follow services in Hart's United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to North East Little League or Hart's Church, both in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.