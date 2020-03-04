Gerald Grenier, 65, of Morriston, FL, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born in the town of La Sarre, Abitibi Provence, Quebec on November 6, 1954. Gerald was a resident of Elkton for 26 years and was a 1997 graduate of Delaware Technical Community College with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Process Instrumentation.
Gerald was a hard worker and a champion jockey. He rode at Charlestown Race Track from 1976 to 1988. He had many friends in A.A. and the horse racing community. He had a true passion for racing and horses. His best horse was Stateroom.
Survived by his loving wife, Rebecca (White) of Morriston, FL; his son, Edward of Tacoma, WA; a sister, Francyn, and four brothers-Jean, Michel, Yvon and Laurier. He was preceded by his parents, Marcel and Francoise.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at United Redeem Church in Elkton, date to be announced.
