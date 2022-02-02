NORTH EAST — George William Allred, Jr., 71, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Washington, DC, on July 15, 1950, he was the son of the late George William Allred, Sr. and the late Leslie Porter (Baker) Allred.
Prior to his retirement, George was an ironworker.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Catherine Allred; their children: George William Allred, III (Holly) of Golden Valley, MN, Melanie L. Allred (Jeremy) of Catonsville, MD, and Kelly A. Schaible (Adam) of Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren: Ally, Chloe, and Wilson: and one sister: Renae Gibson of St. Leonard, MD.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by a sister: Cheryl Phipps.
Donations in memory of George may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
