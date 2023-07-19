RISING SUN — George Wesley Snyder, 76 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at home, Monday, July 17, 2023.
Born in Altoona, PA on May 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Harry William and Dorothy Virginia (Dickson) Snyder.
While attending college at Penn State University, PA, George was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart for his injuries.
After the war, George went on to become a wood worker, making beautiful pieces art for all to enjoy. He was a member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, Rising Sun, MD and past Treasurer of the VFW Post 465, Rising Sun, MD. Most of all George loved his family and friends and all the time spent with them.
George is survived by his wife of 22 years: Ruth Ann Snyder of Rising Sun, MD; daughters: Erin E. Smith (Jason) of Rising Sun, MD and Melanie Gray Clay (Jeff) of Nottingham, PA; and grandchildren: Addison, Sydney, Nowell, Maddie and Luci.
Memorial services will be held, 7:00pm Friday, July 21, 2023 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, please wear casual clothing.
Friends may call from 6:00pm until 7:00pm.
Interment service will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00am at the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, 338 E. Main Street, Rising Sun, MD with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
