PERRYVILLE — George Robert “Bob” Maldeis, Jr., 83 years, of Perryville, MD, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Born December 11, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late George Robert, Sr., and Dorothy Kathaleen Allen Maldeis.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1956 until 1961. He was employed by the former Wiley Manufacturing Company of Port Deposit, MD, and the U.S. Coast Guard Shipyard of Curtis Bay, MD.
Bob is survived by his loving companion, Rita Ivy of Rising Sun, MD; son, Joseph Michael Maldeis of Perryville, MD; daughter, Kimberly Ann Maldeis Price and husband, Jackie, of Apollo Beach, FL; step-daughter, Melissa Guidry Walker of Baltimore, MD; daughters-in-law, Debi and Laurie both of Perryville, MD; grandchildren, Kayla Maldeis, Josie Maldeis, Laura Weldishofer, and Zac Maldeis; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Price; sisters Kathy Ward of Abingdon, MD, Marian Pritt and husband, Will, of Abingdon, MD, and Jo Grafton and husband, Tommy, of Jarrettsville, MD.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sons, George Robert Maldeis, lll, and Jeffery Scott Maldeis; grandson, Zane Maldeis; and brother, Allen Maldeis
A graveside service has been scheduled for Monday, July 26, 2021, 11 AM, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service and celebrate Bob’s life.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
