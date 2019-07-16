George “Harvey” Powell, 67, lost his battle with cancer on July 10, 2019. Harvey passed peacefully at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, Maryland.
Harvey leaves his daughters: Sherri(Allen) Spray and Justine(Will) Calder and his son Anthony James Powell(Stephanie Bogia); five grandchildren; and his sisters: Cathy(Joe) Filliben, Josie(Horace) Otwell and Sally(Ed) Wallace; sister in law Diane Powell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Arabel Powell, his father William Powell, his brother Bill Powell, his brother in law Horace Otwell and his nephew Mark Otwell.
Harvey was born and raised in Sassafrass, by Arabel and William Powell. Harvey moved to Cecil County where he purchased a home and raised his children with his then wife Pam(Anthony)Lewis.
All of Harvey’s life he worked outdoors, working in several boatyards along the Sassafrass River. Harvey’s true love was on the water, he was an avid boater, fisherman, hunter and crabber.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made to Compass Regional Hospice Facility in Centreville Maryland. There will be a private celebration of life ceremony held on August 10, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.