NORTH EAST — George Llewellyn Mease, III, 70 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Perry Point VA Medical Center, Perry Point, MD.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on November 9, 1948, he was the son of the late George Llewellyn Mease II and the late Jean (Kammer) Mease. He was the husband of the late Lucinda Mae Mease who passed September 21, 2017.
Mr. Mease served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he worked in Telephone Communications for Amtrak, retiring with more than 35 years of service.
His family was his pride and joy and very precious to him. Known as the family caregiver, he loved taking care of all of them, especially cherishing the time spent with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter: Nicole Mease and son: Michael Sean Mease both of North East, MD; and 4 grandchildren: Astrid, Nevaeh, Seana and Nathan.
