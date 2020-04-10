George Kenneth Haggerty Jr.

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Kenny went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. Kenny was born on October 22, 1958.
Kenny was preceded in death by his beloved father George Kenneth Haggerty, Sr, his mother Helen Moody and his very close cousin David Sakers.
Kenny worked at Bohemia Stables for 27 years and the Department of General Services for almost 20 years.
Kenny was the most devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved hunting with his oldest son Kenny, helping his youngest son John grow to be a father and spoiling and teaching his granddaughter Madelyn how to fish. Kenny loved to spend time at home with his dear wife Becky and there three dogs.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky, his sons, Kenny and girlfriend Erica and John and fiancee Holly; his granddaughter Madelyn; his sister Jeanie and husband Darrell Mitchell and brother Dudley Haggerty and his wife Mae.
Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances the service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Paul’s Church, Earleville, MD or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.