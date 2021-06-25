ELKTON — George I. “Pop” Emrey, 84 yrs., of Elkton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his family farm in Honey Brook, while under the loving care of his family and hospice.
He was born on July 6, 1936 in Reading. Pop was the son of the late George C. and Henrietta (Hahn) Emrey. He was the husband of Ann (Myers) Emrey, who passed away on August 5, 2017.
George retired after 20 years in the US Navy. He held the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-Fire Control Tech. Pop then worked at the family business, Emco of Philadelphia. After his second retirement, he started an Amish taxi business, called George Emrey Transportation in Honey Brook, also known as GET. He enjoyed serving as the caretaker of the 200+ years old Emrey Farm in Honey Brook and traveling to Wisconsin.
He is survived by his sons, George K. (Denise) Emrey of Newark, DE and Doug M. Emrey of Elkton, a daughter, Deb L. (Blaine Combs) Snyder of Elkton, a sister, Charlotte (Randall) Rosén of Ephrata and a former daughter in law, Tara Poff. There are six grandchildren, Travis and his wife Victoria, Chris and his wife Jamie, B.J., Max and his fiancée Kaitlin, Alex and his wife Hannah and Eric and also seven great grandchildren.
A calling hour will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook Pa. A graveside service with US Navy military honors will follow at 12 PM at the Honey Brook Presbyterian Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Wisneski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of George to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
