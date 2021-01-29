RISING SUN, MD — George "Buddy" Emory Harmon, Jr of Rising Sun, Maryland, age 67, passed away January 24, 2021. George was born on January 3, 1954 in Fallston, MD to the late George and Esther (Vickers) Harmon.
George was a simple man and was at his happiest at home watching the Baltimore Ravens and Turner Classic Movies, especially John Wayne westerns. He loved China and visited often.
George is survived by his two daughters Cassandra Poe and Jennifer Harmon and their families; nine grandchildren; sister, Esther "May" Strebeck and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacklyn Harmon and sister, Joyce Harmon-Pritt.
A memorial gathering in George's honor will be held 11am to 12:30pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home 259 East Main Street Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
