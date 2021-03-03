CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — George Guy Caleb, age 56, of Chesapeake City, Md., passed away on February 22, 2021. He was born in Elkton, Md., on June 27, 1964, to the late John and Gladys (Nowland) Caleb.
George graduated from Bohemia Manor High School, class of 1982. He worked as a Union Carpenter with his brother, Jim side by side for thirty-six years before retiring in 2018. During his free time, George enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy in life was being with his family and close friends.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa Caleb of Chesapeake City, Md.; son, John Baker of Chesapeake City, Md.; brothers: John (Dolly) Caleb of Elkton, Md.; and James Caleb of Chesapeake City, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery, in Chesapeake City, MD at a later date. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
