George Frank Andress "Georgie" Jr.

ELKTON — George Frank Andress, Jr.,”Georgie”, 46 of Elkton, MD, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
He was born in Elkton, MD, on May 4, 1973 and was a graduate of North East High School.
George is survived by two daughters: Tara Harrington (Justin) and their son: Bryan, and Heather Dicken (Kenny) and their children: Tyler, Franklin and Talyla; his mother and stepfather: Janice Grace (Lawrence); his father and stepmother: George F. Andress, Sr. (Cathy); a sister: Tina Johnson (Jodie); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents: Andy & Tillie Andress and William & Bessie Albright; and a stepbrother: Shane Greeg.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Due to the Covid 19 virus, we will be abiding by the current restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
