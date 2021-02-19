PERRYVILLE — Due to inclement weather, Eddie’s visitation and funeral services have been rescheduled. Funeral services have been rescheduled to Thursday, February 25, 2021, 11 AM, at The Community Fire Company of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 7 PM until 9 PM, at The Community Fire Company of Perryville.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
